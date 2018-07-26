हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kavi Yudh: 1999 Kargil Anniversary Special

When the elite 2-Naga regiment of the Indian Army captured the strategic Twin Bump feature in the Drass sector in July 1999, they were handed out another crucial mission to neutralise strategically located Pakistani mortar position, which was targeting the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and hampering the movement of the men and machinery.

Jul 26, 2018, 13:06 PM IST
