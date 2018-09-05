हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala floods: State government cancels all official celebrations for one year

The Kerala government announced to cancel all official celebrations. The government said that it intends to divert huge sums of money for flood relief operations instead of spending it on hosting functions.

Sep 05, 2018, 09:42 AM IST
