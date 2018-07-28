हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kinnaur national highway closed due to heavy rains

Rains have continued to occur at most places of the state as monsoon became vigorous during the last 24 hours. The national highway in Kinnaur has been closed as huge amount of debris accumulated on the roods due to heavy rains.

Jul 28, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
