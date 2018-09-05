हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kisan-Mazdoor Rally: Farmers are demanding a minimum wage of ₹18,000 per month for all workers

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates on Kisan-Mazdoor Rally. Over 400,000 farmers will today march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 05, 2018, 12:36 PM IST
Ramlila Maidan flooded as workers and farmers arrive for protest rally

