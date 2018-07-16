हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Know the reasons why Shia Waqf Board filed petition against ‘un-Islamic’ flags

Supreme Court has sought Centre’s reply on Shia Waqf Board’s petition against ‘un-Islamic’ flags. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 14:26 PM IST
