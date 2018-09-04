हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata Bridge Collapse: 5 feared dead, several others trapped

Police is investigating the matter, a detailed investigation will be done, our main focus right now is rescue and relief operations: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Sep 04, 2018, 17:54 PM IST
Majerhat flyover collapses in south Kolkata, at least 5 feared dead, many trapped

