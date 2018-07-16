हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kupwara encounter: Two soldiers injured in gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir

Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in forests of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Army said. The encounter broke out in the forests of Kupwara district last night.

Jul 16, 2018, 15:58 PM IST
Next
Video

Why is Rahul silent on his 'Muslim party' remark, asks BJP

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close