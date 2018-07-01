हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lakshman statue to come up opposite Teele Wali Masjid

A giant statue of Lord Lakshman is proposed to come up in a park in front of Teele Wali Masjid in Hussainabad. The proposal has rankled Muslim clerics.

Jul 01, 2018, 14:46 PM IST
Row over plan for Lakshman statue near Lucknow masjid

