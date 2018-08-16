हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Lalji Tandon: Entire nation prays for the well being of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Bharatiya Janata Party's, MP Lalji Tandon is known as a protege of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He is saddened about the present condition of Vajpayee and prays for his health.

Aug 16, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
Next
Video

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition critical; ECMO machine added along with life support

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close