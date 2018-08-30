हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders after his bail expires

Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav surrendered before a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ranchi. Earlier, the Jharkhand High Court had refused to extend the provisional bail granted to him. Lalu said that he is following the court's order.

Aug 30, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
