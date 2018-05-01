हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
Cricket
Showbiz
Tech
Health
Viral
Business
World
Sports
Elections
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
Citizen Journalist
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Viral
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Lalu Yadav discharged from AIIMS, taken to RIMS
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav has been discharged from AIIMS and is taken to RIMS for further treatment.
May 01, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Next
Video
Watch Breaking 20-20, May 01, 2018
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada secures All India Rank AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2018 Paper 1 results
India
JEE Main 2018 results declared by CBSE: List of toppers in Paper 1 on jeemain.nic.in and cbs...
India
India didn't sign up for this: Congress tears into controversial remarks of BJP CMs
India
A video of Sridevi imitating Janhvi Kapoor's Hindi accent is going viral–Watch
People
Cricketer Chris Gayle takes break, goes fishing in Kerala
cricket
Pakistan starts construction work along border with India, BSF on alert
India
JEE Main 2018 Paper I results declared; check jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in for all-In...
India
Education
How Army Major Rohit Shukla killed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist ‘Tiger’ in J&K's Pul...
Jammu and Kashmir
Lalu discharged from AIIMS, calls move to shift him to Ranchi a conspiracy
India
Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: BJP files complaint against Jignesh Mevani, Prakash Raj f...
Karnataka
assembly elections