हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Lalu's son wants no entry board for Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav held a poster at his mother Rabri Devi's residence for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The poster read: ''No Entry Nitish Chacha'.

Jul 04, 2018, 22:22 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Know top 5 deshhit stories | जानिए दिन की 5 बड़ी देश हित कहानियां

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close