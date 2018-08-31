हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Law Commission supports the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Law Commission of India which has supported the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’. Watch full video to know more.

Aug 31, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Next
Video

Validity of Article 35A to be heard in SC today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close