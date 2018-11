Left is mentally bankrupt: Rajnath Singh hits out after S Ramachandran Pillai’s RSS-Taliban analogy

A war of words ensued between Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday after CPI(M) Polit Bureau member S Ramachandran Pillai likened the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Taliban and Khalistan terrorists. Ramachandran Pillai also alleged that the Sangh is trying to create trouble in Sabarimala. Criticising the CPI(M) leaders Rajnath Singh said the Left is mentally bankrupt.