Let France deny the secrecy behind Rafale Deal: Rahul Gandhi

The French government has called out Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his claim in the Lok Sabha that French President Emmanuel Macron had told him there is no secrecy pact between India and France over the Rafale deal. The spokesperson of France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs has said the two countries have signed an agreement to protect classified information.

Jul 20, 2018, 20:40 PM IST
