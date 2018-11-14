हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: PM addresses Fintech fest, says financial inclusion now a reality for 1.3 billion Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday for a two-day visit during which he will attend the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit and hold a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence. Modi delivered the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit, where he talked about inclusive growth and digital economy.

Nov 14, 2018, 09:24 AM IST
