Live: Politics of Congress begins and ends with one family, says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a public rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur. Bilaspur is among the 72 seats that will see polling in Phase-2 on November 20 while 18 seats in Bastar and Rajnandangaon poll in Phase-1 today.

Nov 12, 2018, 13:51 PM IST
