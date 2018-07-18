हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admits no-confidence motion against government

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepts the No Confidence Motion moved by Opposition parties, including Congress and TDP.

Jul 18, 2018, 13:26 PM IST
