Lok Sabha to discuss no-trust motion against Modi government on Friday

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on no-trust motion against Modi government which was accepted in Lok Sabha today and debate on it will happen on Friday. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 18, 2018, 16:12 PM IST
