Lord Krishna's birth celebrated across the country

The Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country. Temples were decorated and special programmes were organised in Mathura and Vrindavan to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth. Devotees came from far and wide to visit the holy temples of Vrindavan and Mathura.

Sep 03, 2018, 17:02 PM IST
