Lord Ram belongs to world, why build His temple in Ayodhya, says Farooq Abdullah

Former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah asked why a Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya as Lord Ram is omnipresent and belongs to the world. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 27, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
