M Karunanidhi dead: Leaders, supporters pay last respects to DMK stalwart, hearing on burial site underway

The Madras High Court bench on Wednesday resumed hearing on DMK’s plea demanding burial of party patriarch M Karunanidhi’s mortal remains near Anna Memorial at Chennai’s Marina beach.

Aug 08, 2018, 08:46 AM IST
Video

Karunanidhi’s mortal remains reach Chennai's Rajaji Hall; HC begins hearing burial case

