M Karunanidhi, DMK patriarch and five-time former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, died at 94

M Karunanidhi, DMK patriarch and five-time former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, died at 94 on Tuesday after battling for life at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

Aug 07, 2018, 23:44 PM IST
