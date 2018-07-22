हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: 29 babies die in Guna hospital due to medical negligence

At least 29 newborns have died from July 1 to 21, and six within the last one week, at a Special Newborn Care Unit in Madhya Pradesh's Guna District Hospital, allegedly due to medical negligence.

Jul 22, 2018, 09:24 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: 1.5 million affected in Singapore personal data hack

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close