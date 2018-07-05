हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maeer's MIT school withdraws order asking female students to wear specific color innerwear

After outrage, Maeer’s MIT school in Pune withdrew its order asking female students to wear innerwear of specific colours.

Jul 05, 2018, 21:56 PM IST
