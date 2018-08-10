हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra ATS raids house, shop near Mumbai's Nala Sopara, recovers explosives

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a member of a Right-wing Hindu outfit and seized huge quantity of explosives from his residence at Nallasopara in Palghar district of the state, police said on Friday.

Aug 10, 2018, 15:08 PM IST
