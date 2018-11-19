हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra Cabinet passes Maratha Reservation Bill

Today Maharashtra government passed the Maratha Reservation Bill, after massive protests by members of the community demanding reservation in education and jobs.

Nov 19, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
