Maharashtra milk protest: SSS has threatened to intensify agitation with a chakka jam

"We are agitating peacefully for two days. If the government does not take note, dairy farmers will launch a chakka jam in Maharashtra from 6 am on Thursday with their families and animals. The protest will be intense, and the government will be responsible for it," said SSS leader Ravikant Tupkar.

Jul 19, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
