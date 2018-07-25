हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra shutdown today over Maratha groups' quota stir

Massive security arrangements are in place in Mumbai after Maratha groups have called for a shutdown in the city today over the community's demand for quota in government jobs and education.

Jul 25, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
