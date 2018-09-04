हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Majerhat Bridge collapses in South Kolkata

A portion of busy Majerhat Bridge collapsed in South Kolkata on Tuesday. Initial reports say around five people have died in the disaster, though the toll is bound to rise.

Sep 04, 2018, 18:06 PM IST
Video

Kolkata Bridge Collapse: 5 feared dead, several others trapped

