Major accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer; 12 killed, 21 injured as bus collides with truck

At least 12 people were killed and several were injured after a bus and a truck collided into each other in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Sunday.

Jul 08, 2018, 18:10 PM IST
