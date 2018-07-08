हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Major accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer; 12 killed

At least 12 people were killed and several were injured after a bus and a truck collided into each other in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Jul 08, 2018, 14:30 PM IST
