Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Narendra Modi, says BJP creating Talibanis among people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over rampant mob lynching incidents and said that the ruling dispensation is creating "Talibanis among people".

Jul 22, 2018, 14:40 PM IST
