Mamata Banerjee calls BJP’s chariot run Ravan Yatra, says will cleanse the state with Pavitra Yatra

West Bengal has called Mamata Banerjee BJP’s chariot run ‘Ravan Yatra’ and has further addes that she will later cleanse the state with ‘Pavitra Yatra’. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 16:14 PM IST
