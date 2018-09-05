हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mamata Banerjee has ordered a probe by a “high-power committee” in Kolkata Majherhat Bridge Collapse

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Kolkata bridge collapse in which West Bengal Chief Minister has ordered a probe by a “high-power committee”. Watch full video for more info!

Sep 05, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
