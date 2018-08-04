हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Man attempts suicide at Mandi House Metro Station

A man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of approaching metro train at Mandi House, ANI reported on Friday. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 04, 2018, 00:40 AM IST
