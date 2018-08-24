हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Man breaks traffic rules in Bhopal, claims to be CM Shivraj Chouhan's relative

A man claiming to be brother-in-law of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, created ruckus on the streets of Bhopal. He broke traffic rules, and when encountered by cops he threatened to take action against them.

Aug 24, 2018, 12:08 PM IST
