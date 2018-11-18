हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manohar Lal Khattar clarifies his statement on rape, says don't politicise my statement

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made an appalling statement relating to the rise of rapes in the state. Khattar while addressing a gathering in the state said that the maximum number of rapes usually happened between people who already knew each other. He further went on to add that rapes occurred in cases where at least 90 per cent persons know each other.

Nov 18, 2018, 14:18 PM IST
