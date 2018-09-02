हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manohar Lal Khattar: Our fight against corruption in on from the very first day

In connection with the FIR on Robert Vadra, chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar said that our fight against corruption in on from the very first day and those guilty will surely be punished.

Sep 02, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
