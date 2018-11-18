हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manohar Lal Khattar's insensitivity towards women shows mindset of Haryana

A fallout between two adults in a relationship can result in a rape case against the male, claimed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. This statement shows the CM's his insensitivity towards women.

Nov 18, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
Video

Haryana CM should be ashamed of giving controversial statement about girls of his state

