Maoists trigger IED blast on Chhattisgarh highway, six including four BSF jawans injured

At least six people, including four security personnel, were injured in a Naxal attack in Bijapur district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Maoists carried out an IED blast to target a vehicle carrying jawans of Border Security Force (BSF).

Nov 14, 2018, 14:38 PM IST
