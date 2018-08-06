हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maratha protesters attack BJP MP Heena Gavit’s car in Dhule

Violent agitations over the demand for reservations in government jobs and education for the Maratha community continue to rock Maharashtra. On Sunday afternoon, a car carrying BJP MP Heena Gavit (31) was attacked by pro-reservation protesters outside the Dhule Collector’s office.

Aug 06, 2018, 09:58 AM IST
