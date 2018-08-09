हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maratha reservation agitation turns violent in Aurangabad, Maharashtra

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) in a meeting held in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Wednesday called for Maharashtra bandh on Thursday demanding reservation to the community.

Aug 09, 2018, 22:24 PM IST
