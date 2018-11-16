हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maratha reservation issue: Prepare for celebrations on Dec 1, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Indicating that the state government would extend reservation benefits to the Maratha community, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that those preparing to agitate for reservation on November 25 should prepare for celebrations on December 1 instead. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 08:54 AM IST
