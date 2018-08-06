हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maratha reservation: Nitin Gadkari says there are no jobs so why demand quota

Stating that reservation will not guarantee employment as jobs are shrinking, union minister Nitin Gadkari today said there is a “school of thought” which wants policymakers to consider the poorest of poor in every community. Gadkari made the remarks, responding to reporters’ questions on the ongoing Maratha quota agitation and similar demands by other communities in Maharashtra.

Aug 06, 2018, 09:54 AM IST
