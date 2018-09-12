हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Massive cordon and search operation launched on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway terror attack after which massive cordon and search operation has been launched. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 12, 2018, 15:24 PM IST
