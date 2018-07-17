हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mayawati strips BSP VP Jai Prakash Singh of all posts for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

A day after senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Jai Prakash Singh pitched Mayawati as prime ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party supremo on Tuesday removed him from posts of party vice-president and national coordinator.

Jul 17, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
