Mehbooba Mufti likely to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

PDP's Mehbooba Mufti is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi is New Delhi. Mufti resigned as Jammu and Kashmir's CM after BJP pulled of its support from the alliance. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 13:10 PM IST
