'Met FM Arun Jaitley before leaving India': Vijay Mallya 'vindicates' Rahul Gandhi's claim

Vindicating Congress president Rahul Gandhi's claim that Vijay Mallya met ruling BJP leaders before fleeing India, the fugitive businessman on Wednesday told a UK court that he had met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India in March 2016.

Sep 12, 2018, 20:06 PM IST
