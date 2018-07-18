हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, pilot dead

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday.

Jul 18, 2018, 16:42 PM IST
